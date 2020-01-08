THE AMITY AFFLICTION To Release Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them Album In February; "Soak Me In Bleach" Music Video Posted

Australian metalcore trailblazers The Amity Affliction - Joel Birch [vocals], Ahren Stringer [vocals, bass], Dan Brown [lead guitar], and Jon Longobardi [drums] - have announced their new album, Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them. The album arrives February 21 and will be the band's Pure Noise Records debut. It's available for pre-order here.

To celebrate the announcement, the band unleashed a scalding new song and music video entitled "Soak Me In Bleach". Fusing together airtight riffs, a thick groove, and a powerhouse melody, the track perfects the band's signature combination of hard-hitting hooks and rhythms. It builds towards one of the biggest vocal refrains of the band's career. Meanwhile, the video brings the track to life in cinematic fashion. Watch it below.

"This album is a result of our re-found love for heavy music," The Amity Affliction says. "We wanted to make a heavier album to back up our most recent releases to let our fans know that we understand what the majority want to hear from us. We have experimented creatively over the years and are now able to apply what we've learned to what we consider the perfect blend of Amity new and old."

"Soak Me in Bleach" follows the explosive first single "All My Friends Are Dead", which has clocked nearly three million streams since its release. Both tracks represent some of the heaviest, most memorable material and the most relatable lyrics of the band's deeply personal catalog. As always, The Amity Affliction hold nothing back, allowing fans to get closer than ever on Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them.

The Amity Affliction are gearing up to embark on a tour of their native Australia, which runs from January 9 through January 29. The band will support Beartooth in Europe from February 16 through March 6. US touring is planned for spring.

Tracklisting:

"Coffin"

"All My Friends Are Dead"

"Soak Me In Bleach"

"All I Do Is Sink"

"Baltimore Rain

"Aloneliness"

"Forever"

"Just Like Me"

"Born To Lose"

"Fever Dream"

"Soak Me In Bleach" video:

"All My Friends Are Dead":