THE AMITY AFFLICTION To Release Misery Album In August; "Ivy (Doomsday)" Music Video Streaming

Roadrunner Records band The Amity Affliction have unveiled details of their new album Misery, which arrives worldwide Friday, August 24th.

The album is available for pre-order today, with all orders joined by an instant grat download of the album’s first single “Ivy (Doomsday)”. A video for the song can be found below.

Written and co-directed by the band’s own Joel Birch, the official video for “Ivy (Doomsday)” marks the first chapter of a three-part short film chronicling a dark tale of three friends and their quest for vengeance. Additional chapters will be unveiled in the weeks to come.

Misery tracklisting:

“Ivy (Doomsday)"

“Feels Like I’m Dying"

“Holier Than Heaven"

“Misery"

“Kick Rocks"

“Black Cloud"

“D.I.E."

“Drag The Lake"

“Beltsville Blues"

“Burn Alive"

“Nothing Left"

“The Gifthorse"

“Ivy (Doomsday)" video:

The Amity Affliction will celebrate Misery with an epic tour schedule, beginning this week with a North American run as part of the milestone final Vans Warped Tour 2018. Those dates begin tomorrow, June 21st in California and continue through early August. From there, The Amity Affliction will head to Europe for a headline tour visiting Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Norway, and Belgium.