THE AMORETTES Announce UK Live Dates Supporting THE DEAD DAISIES

Scottish hard rock trio The Amorettes have announced a string of UK dates this April supporting The Dead Daisies (**). Their live schedule is as follows:

April

2 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannermans Bar

5 - Bathgate, UK - Dreadnought Rock Club

8 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage ** (SOLD OUT)

9 - Bilston, UK - The Robin 2 ** (SOLD OUT)

10 - London, UK - Koko **

12 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2 **

13 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City **

14 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy **

27-29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Silja Rocks Cruise

September

15 - Wakefield, UK - Redemption Festival

The Amorettes recently released their new digital single and video "Everything I Learned I Learned From Rock N' Roll", taken from the forthcoming studio album Born To Break. You can watch the video below. They will release Born To Break on April 6th via Steamhammer / SPV. Pre-order here.

"Can You Feel The Fire"

"Hello And Goodbye"

"Everything I Learned I Learned From Rock And Roll"

"Born To Break"

"What Ever Gets You Through The Night"

"Hell Or High Water"

"You Still Got Rock And Roll"

"Easy Tiger"

"Bat Shit Crazy"

"Coming Up The Middle"

"High On Your Energy"

"I Want It Bad"

"Everything I Learned I Learned From Rock And Roll" video: