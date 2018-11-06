THE AMORETTES Release "Born To Break" Lyric Video

Scottish hard rock trio, The Amorettes, are releasing the title track of their new album, Born To Break, as a single, alongside a new lyric video, courtesy of Andy Pilkington at Very Metal Art. Check out the new video below.

“'Born To Break' is the title track from the current album,” says songwriter/guitarist/vocalist, Gill Montgomery, “and it’s consequently what inspired the overall theme of the entire album.”

Born To Break is the third single from the UK Top 40 hit album, Born To Break, and drawing on a range of personal experiences during the writing process, Montgomery was able to bring some of her most diverse songs, and creative writing to the fore.

“Everyone goes through crap in their life,” she continues, “and for me, this is a song about having the resilience to battle through the tough times that life throws at you, and the strength to focus on the positives in life, which should be celebrated.”

The Amorettes are on tour across the UK this month, and all tickets are available from theamorettes.com.