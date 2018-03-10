THE AMORETTES Release "Everything I Learned I Learned From Rock N' Roll" Single; Music Video Streaming

Scottish hard rock trio The Amorettes have released their new digital single and video. The new song, "Everything I Learned I Learned From Rock N' Roll", is taken from the forthcoming studio album Born To Break. You can watch the video below.

The Amorettes will release Born To Break on April 6th via Steamhammer / SPV. Pre-order here.

"Can You Feel The Fire"

"Hello And Goodbye"

"Everything I Learned I Learned From Rock And Roll"

"Born To Break"

"What Ever Gets You Through The Night"

"Hell Or High Water"

"You Still Got Rock And Roll"

"Easy Tiger"

"Bat Shit Crazy"

"Coming Up The Middle"

"High On Your Energy"

"I Want It Bad"

"Everything I Learned I Learned From Rock And Roll" video: