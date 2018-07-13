THE AMORETTES Release "Whatever Gets You Through The Night" Lyric Video; UK Tour Dates Announced

Taken from The Amorettes' Top 40 album, Born To Break, the accompanying lyric video encompasses shots of the band doing what they do best; playing live in front of an audience, with the pictures representing their continued European onslaught. All pictures courtesy of Geordy Van Velzen Photography Fidelis and Marty Moffatt.

"'Whatever Gets You Through The Night' is a song about just letting go, and being yourself," says guitarist/vocalist and principle songwriter Gill Montgomery "We are hoping it strikes a chord with listeners, and that it can relate to their individual experiences, and they can use it as an anthem to help celebrate how they live their own lives."

With the release of Born To Break, The Amorettes have continued to demonstrate a considerable growth in both musicianship and songwriting, with Montgomery penning some of her most diverse material to date.

"This is definitely a departure from our heavier catalogue," she continues. "However, I still feel that it encompasses the full Amorettes vibe."

And, as with the majority of Montgomery’s songs, it comes with a simple message for those who feel they may not fit in with the majority:

"Haters are gonna hate! So, just get over it, and let your own little freaky flag fly."

Check out the video below.

Born To Break was produced by Luke Morley of UK rockers Thunder and recorded and mixed by Nick Brine (The Darkness, Bruce Springsteen). It was released in April 2018 through SPV/Steamhammer as CD digipak, 2LP gatefold coloured version, download and stream.

Line Up:

Gill Montgomery – guitar,vocals

Hannah McKay - drums

Heather McKay - bass

The Amorettes on tour 2018:

July

13 - Tiree, UK - Tiree Music Festival

26 - Blackpool, UK - The Waterloo Music Bar

27 - Holmfirth, UK - The Picturedome (with The Dead Daisies)

September

13 - Grimsby, UK - Yardbirds

14 - Keighley, UK - The Octagon Live

15 - Wakefield, UK - Redemption Festival

November

11 - Inverness, UK - Monstersfest