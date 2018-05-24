THE ANCHOR Covers SUICIDE SILENCE Track "Unanswered"; Video

Suicide Silence is one of the most well known names in the death metal world. The band released their debut record The Cleansing back in 2007 that catapulted the heavy hitters into the scene. Denver based metalcore band, The Anchor (Manic Kat Records), pays homage to original SS vocalist, Mitch Lucker, in their cover of the track.

The Anchor is gaining notoriety for the incredible vocals of Linzey Rae, who proves yet again that she can in fact "hang with the boys" when it comes to intense low vocals and growls. The band is not afraid to push boundaries with their "Scream It Like A Girl" series of videos. Choosing this cover was unanimous as it highlights Rae's abilities and versatility in a predominately male dominated genre. Women in metal are continuing to break stereotypes and show the metal scene their creativity and talents.

Following the success of their latest Billboard charting EP, Make It Last, The Anchor has been busy behind the scenes with new music and getting ready to head out on their first ever East Coast tour. Teaming up with VRSTY, the tour kicks off June 1st in South Bend, IN and ends with a hometown show in Denver on June 17th.

The Make It Last EP is available on all streaming platforms including Spotify with physical merch at Big Cartel.