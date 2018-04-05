THE ANTICHRIST IMPERIUM Featuring AKERCOCKE, THE BERZERKER Members To Release New Album In June

Avantgarde death metal outfit The Antichrist Imperium have announced their sophomore album, which is entitled Volume II Every Tongue Shall Praise Satan. The follow-up to their 2015 self-titled debut, Volume II Every Tongue Shall Praise Satan is set for release on June 29th via Apocalyptic Witchcraft Recordings.

The Antichrist Imperium's second album presents the quartet with a sound that is unique and well established away from any of the groups other projects, all the while bringing musical composition to this album aiding it to be as diverse as it is unrelenting.

Once again, embalmer of the dead, Matt Wilcock (Abramelin, ex-Akercocke, ex-The Berzerker) brings the hyper-thrash death shreds that can only be contained by David Gray's (Akercocke, Voices, ex-The Berzerker) masterful blasts and Sam Bean's (The Senseless, ex-The Berzerker) cutting death metal barks that nail the coffins shut.

Lastly but not least, Samuel Loynes (Akercocke, Shrines, Voices) ties the sound together with vocals atypical to that of the context of the music, delivering the melodic and the emotive to this sonic funeral service.

Vocalist Sam Loynes comments: “Still finding our feet with the first album compositionally, I believe with Volume II Every Tongue Shall Praise Satan we have now arrived in a place of confidence and deep understanding of each others expectations and desires for this band. The trio laid the ground work for me to come in and tie the pieces together. The finishing parts of the puzzle that ultimately complete the expansive sound of this record.”

Information on pre-orders and formats will be announced shortly.

The Antichrist Imperium lineup:

David Gray - drums

Matt Wilcock - guitars, bass

Sam Bean - vocals

Samuel Loynes - vocals