THE ANTICHRIST IMPERIUM Reveal New Album Details

Avantgarde death metal outfit The Antichrist Imperium are set to release their sophomore album, Volume II Every Tongue Shall Praise Satan, on June 29th via Apocalyptic Witchcraft Recordings.

Volume II Every Tongue Shall Praise Satan will be released on CD, vinyl, cassette and in digital format. The vinyl version will be available on limited white (100 copies) as well as standard black vinyl.

Pre-orders for vinyl, cassette and digipak CD are available now from the Apocalyptic Witchcraft webstore, links for digital will follow shortly.

(CD artwork)

Volume II Every Tongue Shall Praise Satan tracklisting:

"The Dreadful Hosanna"

"Death Ritual"

"Draw Down The Moon"

"Liturgy Of The Iconoclast / Blood Sacrifice"

"Ceremonial Suicide Rites"

"Golgothian Hieros Gamos"

"Sermon Of Small Faith"

(vinyl artwork)

The Antichrist Imperium's 2nd album presents the quartet with a sound that is unique and well established away from any of the groups other projects, all the while bringing musical composition to this album aiding it to be as diverse as it is unrelenting.

Once again, embalmer of the dead, Matt Wilcock (Abramelin, ex-Akercocke, ex-The Berzerker) brings the hyper-thrash death shreds that can only be contained by funeral director David Gray's (Akercocke, Voices, ex-The Berzerker) masterful blasts and Sam Bean's (The Senseless, ex-The Berzerker) cutting death metal barks that nail the coffins shut.

Last but not least, Samuel Loynes (Akercocke, Shrines, Voices) ties the sound together with vocals atypical to that of the context of the music, delivering the melodic and the emotive to this sonic funeral service.

The Antichrist Imperium lineup:

David Gray - drums

Matt Wilcock - guitars, bass

Sam Bean - vocals

Samuel Loynes - vocals