THE ARISTOCRATS Drummer MARCO MINNEMANN Talks Working With JOE SATRIANI, NECROPHAGIST And KREATOR - "These Things Are Fun; There's Always Something Good About It"

During a conversation with Ultinate Guitar's David Slavković, The Aristocrats drummer Marco Minnemann talked about the wide array of musicians he collaborated with over the years, which include Joe Satriani, Kreator, Alex Lifeson of Rush, and more. Following is an excerpt:

UG: You played with Joe Satriani and so many guitar players from all over. How is it like to jump from one project to another? Is it difficult to change your mindset and technique to accommodate all those different projects?

Minnemann: "Sometimes it's easy, and sometimes you have to work a little bit. Sometimes you have to find out what an artist really likes, and what an artist is really looking for. For instance, Joe Satriani, even though the music is quite simple to play, he has a very set concept. And as I always call him, and it's kind of funny when we talk about it because I always tell him he's the AC/DC of guitar players; he does like very basic song structures, but always very focused. It's very, very cool. He really has a concept in how you work with like stage presence, and how the light looks, and when you go on stage, and there's a little choreography involved - you know, not moves-wise, but there's a little bit of planning behind it. And with Steven Wilson, for example, that was just like, 'Let's go on stage and have fun,' even though the shows were also very mapped out. But yeah, you have certain artists where you go like, 'Oops, OK, that's quite different!'

For example, the band Necrophagist that I played with for a while, that was intense! Because there were so many notes, and it was such brutal music, and the shows were never longer than 70 or 80 minutes because it was physically - and also for the people, for the ears - not possible. Yeah, no, seriously, that was literally what also Muhammed (Suiçmez, guitar/vocals) from the band said himself. And that was brutal.

And another thing, I played Kreator which was more thrash metal. And that was another setting because - and I don't say this with disrespect, I say this with respect - the concept of the band is that they're not really that tight. They're like a little, you know, sometimes all over the place, and everything is just a little sloppy sometimes, but I say this in a good way, there's nothing wrong with it. But I am a pretty tight drummer, you know? (Laughs) I'm always pretty focused on things. So you have to find the right spirit to make the band sound rowdy, but not losing the tightness. So that was the thing where you had to go, 'Oh, shit, we have to calibrate here!' But these things are fun, there's always something good about it."

