THE ARISTOCRATS Drummer MARCO MINNEMANN Talks Working With RUSH Guitarist ALEX LIFESON, Hints At 25th Anniversary Victor Album Re-Release

During a conversation with Ultinate Guitar's David Slavković, The Aristocrats drummer Marco Minnemann discussed his past collaboration with Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson, while also touching on his 2011-2016 tenure in Steven Wilson's band.

UG: You also worked with Alex Lifeson of Rush. In a recent interview, he mentioned that he has barely played guitar after Neil Peart's passing. Are you in contact with Alex, and would you be interested in doing something if the opportunity came up?

Minnemann: "Yeah, absolutely! With Alex, I've been working already for years, and Alex and I have released stuff together; he's on my albums. I know about him, he had the thought about retiring a little bit a few years ago. But he still likes to play guitar and I hope he continues. We've been in touch just recently actually, just a few days ago literally, because he's re-releasing an album called Victor he did 20 years ago; that's going to be re-released as a 25th-anniversary edition, and one of the songs we did is on it as a bonus track.

So, I'm very pleased about that, and I hope he's still playing but I'd understand if he doesn't want to - he told me that after 41 years in the business, the thought of retiring is a potential enemy, that's what he pretty much said. And I don't blame him; if you have such a legacy behind you... And I think I told him, I said, 'Look, with your legacy, you don’t have to worry about anything.' He doesn't have to force anything. But, obviously, he's a fantastic musician - and actually, when you asked the question before, about one of the favorite moments, that would have been him as well. Everything he brings to the table guitar-wise is always very different and very musical. He is a very inspiring person to work with. And yeah, and I have nothing but nice things to say about him. He's great. He's a fantastic person and a fantastic musician."

