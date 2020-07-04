THE ATLANTEAN KODEX Release Live Album For Free Download - The Annihilation Of Tyrol 2015

The Annihilation Of Tyrol is the fourth live effort from Atlantean Kodex (all going under an "Annihilation Of" banner), recorded at the Park In Club (Live In Hall - Tyrol, Austria) on March 28, 2015. It's an "authorized" bootleg, the band posting it on their Bandcamp site as a free download, saying "It was a very memorable gig, because three of us got very sick after eating at a shady bar in town. It was a constant fight against throwing up on stage while playing."

From BraveWords scribe Mark Gromen:

"Apparently, someone (unbeknownst to the band) made a soundboard recording, so they have taken the proverbial lemons and rewarded the fans with lemonade So no easier (cheaper?) way to check out one of Germany's exciting youngsters!

Amongst the nine originals (plus a killer rendition of Warlord's 'Lucifer's Hammer') there's only material from the initial pair of studio albums, the majority from the (then) new record. The version of 'Heresiarch' has been further pared from the demo days. The original expanse was more than 17 minutes!

Committed to the aforementioned The White Goddess album, they cut six minutes from the length and here, even though it's live, another two minutes have been lost, the opposite of most bands' onstage extravagance."

Tracklist:

"Enthroned In Clouds And Fire"

"Sol Invictus"

"Heresiarch"

"From Shores Forsaken"

"Pilgrim"

"A Prophet In The Forest"

"Temple Of Katholic Magick"

"Lucifer's Hammer"

"Twelve Stars And An Azure Gown"

"The Atlantean Kodex"