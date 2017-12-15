THE ATLAS MOTH Debut "Coma Noir" Music Video

The Atlas Moth have unveiled the "Coma Noir" music video, taken from the album of the same name, out on February 9th. Watch the clip below.

The album will be available on all digital platforms, digipack CD and three limited edition LP variants. A run of clear with black spatter will be limited to 366 copies and only available in retail outlets worldwide.

A clear with white splatter edition of 200 copies were pressed and only available in the Prosthetic US and European webshops. A deluxe version including an investigative case file envelopment containing confidential lyric sheets, photographic evidence, mysterious clues and more is only available in the Prosthetic US store and is strictly limited to 100 copies, making this first pressing totaling 666 copies worldwide.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Coma Noir"

"Last Transmission From The Late, Great Planet Earth"

"Galactic Brain"

"The Streets of Bombay"

"Actual Human Blood "

"Smiling Knife "

"Furious Gold "

"The Frozen Crown"

"Chloroform"

"Coma Noir" video: