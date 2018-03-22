THE ATLAS MOTH Release Coma Noir Recap Video; Tour Dates Announced With MUSTARD GAS & ROSES

The Atlas Moth offer deeper insight on the inspiration and creation of their new album Coma Noir in a video recap posted today. Produced by Killian A. Blount; listen and watch what the band has to say about the new album below:

The tour cycle for Coma Noir willl continue across North America this spring and summer with new tour dates announced. The Atlas Moth will be joined by special guests Mustard Gas & Roses beginning May 29th. The band will also share select dates with He Whose Ox Is Gored and treat fans to a special performance in Los Angeles at Resident DTLA with Of Feather & Bone on June 5th.

Released February 9th via Prosthetic Records, Coma Noir is available here.

Tour dates:

May

29 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre *

30 - Regina, SK - Cloud 9 *

31 - Edmonton, AB - Temple *

June

1 - Vancouver, BC - The Astoria (with He Whose Ox Is Gored) *

2 - Seattle, WA - Northwest Terror Fest**

3 - Portland, OR - Star Theater (with He Whose Ox Is Gored) *

4 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst *

5 - Los Angeles, CA - Resident DTLA (with Of Feather & Bone) *

6 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge *

7 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar *

8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Loading Dock *

9 - Denver, CO - Trailside Saloon *

10 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room *

* with Mustard Gas & Roses

** The Atlas Moth only

"Coma Noir" video: