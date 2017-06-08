THE ATLAS MOTH Sign To Prosthetic Records; Band Recording New Album, Coma Noir

Chicago-based experimental metal band, The Atlas Moth, have officially announced their signing to Prosthetic Records. The five-piece is augmenting their ever-evolving sound with producer Sanford Parker (Voivod, Eyehategod) at the helm.

Vocalist/guitarist Stavros Giannopoulos comments on the signing, “We have nothing but the best things to say about our time with Profound Lore and we are equally excited to start our next chapter with Prosthetic Records! We are currently tracking our fourth full-length record, Coma Noir, in Chicago with Sanford Parker at the helm! We’ve known Sanford for many years and are stoked to have him be the first to produce a moth record outside of the band. Keep your eyes peeled for in studio updates.”

Coma Noir will be released in the fall of this year. More information will be made available soon.

The Atlas Moth is:

Andrew Ragin - Synth/guitar

Alex Klein - Bass

Mike Miczek - Drums

David Kush- Guitar/Vocals

Stavros Giannopoulos - Guitar/Vocals