THE ATLAS MOTH Streaming New Song "Actual Human Blood"

The Atlas Moth are streaming the new song "Actual Human Blood", taken from the upcoming Coma Noir album, out on February 9th via Prosthetic Records. Listen below.

The album will be available on all digital platforms, digipack CD and three limited edition LP variants. A run of clear with black spatter will be limited to 366 copies and only available in retail outlets worldwide.

A clear with white splatter edition of 200 copies were pressed and only available in the Prosthetic US and European webshops. A deluxe version including an investigative case file envelopment containing confidential lyric sheets, photographic evidence, mysterious clues and more is only available in the Prosthetic US store and is strictly limited to 100 copies, making this first pressing totaling 666 copies worldwide.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Coma Noir"

"Last Transmission From The Late, Great Planet Earth"

"Galactic Brain"

"The Streets of Bombay"

"Actual Human Blood"

"Smiling Knife "

"Furious Gold "

"The Frozen Crown"

"Chloroform"

"Actual Human Blood":

"Galactic Brain":

"Coma Noir" video: