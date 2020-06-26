THE ATOMIC BITCHWAX Announce New Studio Album, Scorpio; Title Track Music Video Streaming

New Jersey-based rock n' roll trio, The Atomic Bitchwax, have announced their new studio album, Scorpio, which will see an August 28 release via Tee Pee Records.

The group, which originally formed in the mid-90s, consists of lead vocalist/bassist Chris Kosnik, drummer Bob Pantella, and guitarist Garrett Sweeny, all of whom are past or present members of the band Monster Magnet. Scorpio is the follow up to the group's 2017 full-length Force Field, and their eighth studio LP overall spanning more than two decades.

Watch the video for the title track below. Pre-order Scorpio here.

Scorpio acknowledges the two-decades milestone in its opening revamp of the first song the band ever wrote with vocals, “Hope You Die,” the crash-in of which will be immediately familiar to anyone who’s seen them live. A generation later, it still gets the message across.

From then on, it’s all-go on nine fresh-made burners, founding bassist/vocalist Chris Kosnik, guitarist Garrett Sweeny, and drummer Bob Pantella toying with tempo subtly to lace songs like “Betting Man” and “Easy Action” and “Energy” with signature-style memorable hooks amid instrumentals “Ninja,” “Crash” and “Instant Death,” the head-spinning turns of which push ahead in the aggressive stance The Bitchwax began to present in 2015’s Gravitron while still remaining imbued with new character and the loyalty to classic heavy rock that underlies all their work.

Tracked in January 2020 at Sound Spa in Edison, NJ, with Stephen DeAcutis engineering, Scorpio is a righteous next stage of the momentum The Atomic Bitchwax have been building through hard touring and release after release of gauntlet-throwing-down rock and roll. This is a band that never stops moving, and only ever moves forward.

Tracklisting:

"Hope You Die"

"Energy"

"Ninja"

"Scorpio"

"Easy Action"

"Crash"

"Super Sonic"

"You Got It"

"Betting Man"

"Instant Death"

"Scorpio" video: