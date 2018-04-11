THE ATOMIC BITCHWAX Announce North American Tour With THE SWORD; "Hippie Speedball" Music Video Posted
Featuring the powerhouse rhythm section from legendary space lords Monster Magnet, The Atomic Bitchwax plays balls-to-the-wall rock 'n' roll that smashes space rock and proto-metal into a towering celebration of the riff.
The New Jersey power trio (aka TAB) released its seventh full length LP, Force Field, last December via Tee Pee Records. Now, The Atomic Bitchwax announces a North American tour with The Sword. Set to launch on June 7th in Albuquerque, NM, the three week trek will run through June 29th in Hot Springs, AR.
Tour dates:
June
7 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
8 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole
9 - San Diego, CA - Belly Up
11 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
12 - Bellingham, WA - Wild Buffalo
13 - Vancouver, BC - Venue
15 - Calgary, AB - Marquee
16 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
17 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
18 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid
19 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
20 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s
22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
23 - Washington, DC - Rock N’ Roll Hotel
24 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
26 - Johnson City, TN - Capone’s
27 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
29 - Hot Springs, AR - Maxine’s
In additional news, The Atomic Bitchwax has released a new music video for the track "Hippie Speedball". The track is taken from the band's latest release, Force Field, and can be seen below: