THE ATOMIC BITCHWAX Announce North American Tour With THE SWORD; "Hippie Speedball" Music Video Posted

Featuring the powerhouse rhythm section from legendary space lords Monster Magnet, The Atomic Bitchwax plays balls-to-the-wall rock 'n' roll that smashes space rock and proto-metal into a towering celebration of the riff.

The New Jersey power trio (aka TAB) released its seventh full length LP, Force Field, last December via Tee Pee Records. Now, The Atomic Bitchwax announces a North American tour with The Sword. Set to launch on June 7th in Albuquerque, NM, the three week trek will run through June 29th in Hot Springs, AR.

Tour dates:

June

7 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

8 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

9 - San Diego, CA - Belly Up

11 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

12 - Bellingham, WA - Wild Buffalo

13 - Vancouver, BC - Venue

15 - Calgary, AB - Marquee

16 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

17 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

18 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid

19 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

20 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

23 - Washington, DC - Rock N’ Roll Hotel

24 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

26 - Johnson City, TN - Capone’s

27 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

29 - Hot Springs, AR - Maxine’s

In additional news, The Atomic Bitchwax has released a new music video for the track "Hippie Speedball". The track is taken from the band's latest release, Force Field, and can be seen below: