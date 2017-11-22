THE ATOMIC BITCHWAX Streaming “Houndstooth” Video

Featuring the powerhouse rhythm section from legendary space lords Monster Magnet, The Atomic Bitchwax plays balls-to-the-wall rock 'n' roll that smashes space rock and proto-metal into a towering celebration of the riff. The New Jersey power trio (aka TAB) will release its seventh full length LP, Force Field, on December 8th via Tee Pee Records. A new video for "Houndstooth" is streaming below.

Recorded at the Freakshop in Keyport, NJ , mixed at The Panic Room in Ocean, NJ and mastered by Alan Douches (Chelsea Wolfe, Tombs, The Obsessed), The Atomic Bitchwax's high energy, scale-based guitar mangling hits astronomical levels on Force Field, with full stack amps pushing out dangerous levels of blown-out metallic mayhem. An awe-inducing tumult of head-down forward drive and top tier hard rock, Force Field mashes Sci-Fi and Hi-Fi, rocketing The Atomic Bitchwax into the outer reaches of the modern day heavy music universe.

Tracklisting:

“Hippie Speedball”

“Earth Shaker (Which Doobie U Be)”

“Alaskan Thunder F*ck”

“Shocker”

“Crazy”

“Fried Dyed And Layin To The Side”

“Shell Of A Man”

“Houndstooth”

“Tits And Bones”

“Humble Brag”

“Super Highway”

“Liv A Little”

"Houndstooth" video:

Pre-order Force Field at this location.