THE ATOMIC BITCHWAX – Tee Pee Records Announces 20th Anniversary Reissue Of Debut Album

New Jersey's The Atomic Bitchwax are celebrating their 20th anniversary with the re-release of 1999's self-titled classic. Newly remastered, these CDs and LPs (pressed on clear purple vinyl) are available through the Tee Pee webstore and at TAB shows throughout this year. Order here.

The Atomic Bitchwax will hit the road this March on tour with Weedeater and The Goddamn Gallows. Find a complete last of dates below.

The band has recently wrapped up recording their new album, which is set for release at the end of May. Stay tuned more details.

Tour dates:

March

3 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

4 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

6 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

7 – Boston, MA – Sonia

9 – Youngstown, OH – Westside Bowl

10 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

11 – Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

12 – Iowa City, IA – Wildwood

13 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s