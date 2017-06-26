THE ATOMIC BITCHWAX To Launch North American Headlining Tour In July
June 26, 2017
New Jersey super stoner rock band The Atomic Bitchwax will kick off a North American headlining tour run on July 13th in Boston, MA. Featuring core Monster Magnet members Chris Kosnik (bass, vocals) and Bob Pantella (drums) alongside guitarist Finn Ryan, The Atomic Bitchwax (aka TAB) play music that combines '60s psychedelic rock, and '70s riff rock with modern day progressive rock influences. The Tee Pee Records-powered tour will run through July 23rd and feature support from NYC space rockers and TAB label mates Mirror Queen.
Since its formation in 1993, The Atomic Bitchwax has inspired hundreds of developing rock and metal bands, but no group of musicians has come close to matching TAB's unique style of fun, frenetic and formidable rock and roll. Over the course of six full-length albums and multiple world tours, the band has perfected its unique style of NYC hard rock. The Atomic Bitchwax is currently prepping the follow-up to its celebrated 2016 release, Gravitron. A fall release date is expected.
The Atomic Bitchwax with Mirror Queen tour dates:
July
13 - Boston, MA - Great Scott
14 - Montreal, QC - Turbo Haus
15 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck
16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo
18 - Asheville, NC - Mothlight
19 - Atlanta, GA - Star Bar
20 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter
22 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie
23 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory