THE ATOMIC BITCHWAX To Launch North American Headlining Tour In July

New Jersey super stoner rock band The Atomic Bitchwax will kick off a North American headlining tour run on July 13th in Boston, MA. Featuring core Monster Magnet members Chris Kosnik (bass, vocals) and Bob Pantella (drums) alongside guitarist Finn Ryan, The Atomic Bitchwax (aka TAB) play music that combines '60s psychedelic rock, and '70s riff rock with modern day progressive rock influences. The Tee Pee Records-powered tour will run through July 23rd and feature support from NYC space rockers and TAB label mates Mirror Queen.

Since its formation in 1993, The Atomic Bitchwax has inspired hundreds of developing rock and metal bands, but no group of musicians has come close to matching TAB's unique style of fun, frenetic and formidable rock and roll. Over the course of six full-length albums and multiple world tours, the band has perfected its unique style of NYC hard rock. The Atomic Bitchwax is currently prepping the follow-up to its celebrated 2016 release, Gravitron. A fall release date is expected.

The Atomic Bitchwax with Mirror Queen tour dates:

July

13 - Boston, MA - Great Scott

14 - Montreal, QC - Turbo Haus

15 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo

18 - Asheville, NC - Mothlight

19 - Atlanta, GA - Star Bar

20 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter

22 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

23 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory