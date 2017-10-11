THE ATOMIC BITCHWAX To Release Force Field Album In December

Featuring the powerhouse rhythm section from legendary space lords Monster Magnet, The Atomic Bitchwax plays balls-to-the-wall rock 'n' roll that smashes space rock and proto-metal into a towering celebration of the riff. The New Jersey power trio (aka TAB) will release its seventh full length LP, Force Field, on December 8th via Tee Pee Records.

Recorded at the Freakshop in Keyport, NJ , mixed at The Panic Room in Ocean, NJ and mastered by Alan Douches (Chelsea Wolfe, Tombs, The Obsessed), The Atomic Bitchwax's high energy, scale-based guitar mangling hits astronomical levels on Force Field, with full stack amps pushing out dangerous levels of blown-out metallic mayhem. An awe-inducing tumult of head-down forward drive and top tier hard rock, Force Field mashes Sci-Fi and Hi-Fi, rocketing The Atomic Bitchwax into the outer reaches of the modern day heavy music universe.

Tracklisting:

“Hippie Speedball”

“Earth Shaker (Which Doobie U Be)”

“Alaskan Thunder F*ck”

“Shocker”

“Crazy”

“Fried Dyed And Layin To The Side”

“Shell Of A Man”

“Houndstooth”

“Tits And Bones”

“Humble Brag”

“Super Highway”

“Liv A Little”

Pre-order Force Field at this location.