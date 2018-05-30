THE BEAST OF NOD Release Debut Vampira: Disciple Of Chaos

Intergalactic death metal band The Beast Of Nod has released their debut album, Vampira: Disciple Of Chaos with an accompanying comic book for fans of sci-fi and vicious metal. To showcase the Boston based group's unique style and musical vision, they've also released a lyric video for the single "Behold! ... But Beware The Celestial Cetaceans!"

Tracklisting:

“A Prison Of Ice”

“The Vanishing Commutator”

“PotRoast The Rhinoman”

“Ripped Off Face II: The Cape Of Faces”

“Behold!...But Beware The Celestical Cetaceans!”

“T.C.T.W.A.D.M.L.C. (The Cybernetic Tiger With A Dorsal-Mounted Laser Cannon)”

“Vampira Infernalis”

“The Phoenix Nebula”

"Behold!...But Beware The Celestical Cetaceans!” lyric video: