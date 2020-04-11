THE BEATLES - Paul McCartney's Handwritten Lyrics For “Hey Jude” Sell For $910,000

According to Music-news.com, Paul McCartney's handwritten lyrics for The Beates classic “Hey Jude” sells for $910,000

The iconic song - which was released in August 1968 - sold for nine times its original estimate in an online auction according to auction house Julien's Auctions.

Julien's Auctions music specialist Jason Watkins said: "These handwritten lyrics were used in the studio as a guide when they were recording it."



The auction - which was staged to mark the 50th anniversary of the band's break-up - had initially been due to take place online and at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square in New York. However, it was made an online-only event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hey Jude” topped the charts in Britain for two weeks and for 9 weeks in America, where it became The Beatles longest-running No.1 in the US singles chart as well as the single with the longest running time.

The Beatles did not record their promotional film until “Hey Jude” had been on sale in America for a week. They returned to Twickenham Film Studio, using director Michael Lindsay-Hogg who had worked with them on “Paperback Writer” and “Rain”. Earlier still, Lindsay-Hogg had directed episodes of Ready Steady Go! And a few months after the film for “Hey Jude” he made The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus TV special that featured John and Yoko but wouldn’t be shown until 1996

To help with the filming an audience of around 300 local people, as well as some of the fans that gathered regularly outside Abbey Road Studios were brought in for the song’s finale. Their presence had an unlikely upside for The Beatles in their long-running saga with the Musicians’ Union in that the MU were fooled into believing the band were playing live, when in fact they were miming for the vast majority of the song. Paul, however, sang live throughout the song.

The video was first broadcast on David Frost’s Frost On Sunday show, four days after it was filmed. At that point transmission was in black and white although the promo was originally shot in colour. It was first aired in America a month later on October 6th, 1968, on The Smotheres Brothers Comedy Hour.