THE BFG THREE Feat. BILLY GIBBONS, MATT SORUM, MIKE FLANIGIN Perform At Music Drives Us Charity Show; Video Available

The BFG Three, featuring Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), Matt Sorum (Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver) and Mike Flanigin performed on Friday, December 13th at the Norwood Space Center in Norwood, MA. Fan-filmed video is available below.

All proceeds from the show went to the Norwood-based nonprofit organization Music Drives Us, which is dedicated to supplying grants to music programs for people of all ages.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Don't Lose Your Cool"

"Sharp Dressed Man" (ZZ Top song)

"Waitin' on the Bus"

"Jesus Left Chicago"

"I Thank You" (Sam & Dave cover)

"I Like It Like That"

"Foxy Lady" (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)

"Blue Jean Blues" (ZZ Top song)

"Route 66" (Bobby Troup cover)

"Just Got Paid" (ZZ Top song)

"Thunderbird" (ZZ Top song)

"La Grange" (ZZ Top song)