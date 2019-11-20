THE BFG THREE Feat. BILLY GIBBONS, MATT SORUM, MIKE FLANIGIN To Perform Music Drives Us Charity Show In Massachusetts

Join Music Drives Us for a rockin’ night with The BFG Three, featuring Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), Matt Sorum (Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver) and Mike Flanigin, on Friday, December 13. This event will take place at the Norwood Space Center in Norwood, MA. Doors will open at 7 PM, and food and drinks will be available inside.



You can purchase your General Admission Tickets for $50 or VIP Tickets for $300, which include food & drinks; a meet & greet with the band; and a prime viewing area during the show. All proceeds will support Music Drives Us' musical mission throughout New England.

Complete details and tickets here.



