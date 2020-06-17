The Big Rock Summer Tour Feat. RATT, CINDERELLA’s TOM KEIFER, SKID ROW, SLAUGHTER Officially Cancelled
The Big Rock Summer Tour, featuring legendary rock acts Ratt, Cinderella's Tom Keifer, Skid Row and Slaughter, has been cancelled in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers have issued the following statement: "The Big Rock Summer Tour will no longer be taking place as originally scheduled this summer and fall. Tickets will automatically be refunded at point of purchase. Thank you for understanding."