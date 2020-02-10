THE BLACK CROWES' CHRIS & RICH ROBINSON Announce Brothers Of A Feather Acoustic Tour
The Black Crowes’ Chris and Rich Robinson have announced the upcoming tour, Brothers Of A Feather... An Acoustic Evening With Chris & Rich Robinson.
The intimate promotional run coincides with this week's 30 year anniversary of the band’s debut album, Shake Your Money Maker. Come join the brothers to hear stripped down versions of all your favourites ahead of this summer’s world tour.
Head to theblackcrowes.com/BOAF for more details and ticket links.
Tour dates:
February
12 - London, UK - OMEARA
15 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Noord
19 - Boston, MA -Brighton Music Hall
21 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore
23 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
25 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
27 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
29 - Austin, TX - Antone’s Nightclub
March
2 - Denver, CO - Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
4 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
6 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
(Photo - Josh Cheuse)