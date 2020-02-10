THE BLACK CROWES' CHRIS & RICH ROBINSON Announce Brothers Of A Feather Acoustic Tour

The Black Crowes’ Chris and Rich Robinson have announced the upcoming tour, Brothers Of A Feather... An Acoustic Evening With Chris & Rich Robinson.

The intimate promotional run coincides with this week's 30 year anniversary of the band’s debut album, Shake Your Money Maker. Come join the brothers to hear stripped down versions of all your favourites ahead of this summer’s world tour.

Head to theblackcrowes.com/BOAF for more details and ticket links.

Tour dates:

February

12 - London, UK - OMEARA⁣

15 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Noord⁣

19 - Boston, MA -Brighton Music Hall⁣

21 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore⁣

23 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West⁣

25 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East⁣

27 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall⁣

29 - Austin, TX - Antone’s Nightclub⁣

March

2 - Denver, CO - Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox⁣

4 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge⁣

6 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

(Photo - Josh Cheuse)