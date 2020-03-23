THE BLACK CROWES' CHRIS & RICH ROBINSON Perform Classics For NPR's Tiny Desk Concert; Video

Chris and Rich Robinson performed The Black Crowes' classics, "She Talks To Angels", "Jealous Again", and "Wiser Time", for NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series. Watch below:

The Black Crowes’ 46-date reunion tour, commemorating the 30th anniversary of Shake Your Money Maker, is set to kick off June 17 in Austin, TX.

Tour dates:

June

17 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater

19 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

20 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

23 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

24 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

26 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

27 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

30 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

July

1 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

3 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

4 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

8 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

10 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

14 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

15 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

17 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

18 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

21 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

24 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

25 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

28 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

29 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

31 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

August

1 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

13 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

15 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

16 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

18 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

20 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

22 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

23 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

26 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

28 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

30 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

4 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre

5 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

8 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

9 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

11 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

18 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

19 - Los Angeles, CA – The Forum