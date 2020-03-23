THE BLACK CROWES' CHRIS & RICH ROBINSON Perform Classics For NPR's Tiny Desk Concert; Video
March 23, 2020, 2 hours ago
Chris and Rich Robinson performed The Black Crowes' classics, "She Talks To Angels", "Jealous Again", and "Wiser Time", for NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series. Watch below:
The Black Crowes’ 46-date reunion tour, commemorating the 30th anniversary of Shake Your Money Maker, is set to kick off June 17 in Austin, TX.
Tour dates:
June
17 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater
19 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
20 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
23 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
24 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
26 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
27 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
30 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
July
1 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
3 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
4 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
7 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre
8 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre
10 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
14 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
15 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
17 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
18 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
21 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
24 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
25 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
28 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
29 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
31 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
August
1 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
13 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
15 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
16 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
18 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
20 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
22 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
23 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
26 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
28 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha
30 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September
1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
4 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre
5 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
8 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
9 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
11 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
12 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
18 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
19 - Los Angeles, CA – The Forum