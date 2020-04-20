THE BLACK CROWES' CHRIS & RICH ROBINSON - Pro-Shot Footage From Brothers Of A Feather Acoustic Tour

Before regrouping as The Black Crowes, in 2006 Chris and Rich Robinson toured as an acoustic duo playing small venues as Brothers Of A Feather. 14 years later, Brothers Of A Feather reunited for a special reunion tour all over The United States. Directors Matthew Max Mendenhall and Jon Cornick captured Chris and Rich's performance at The Chapel in San Francisco, California on March 6, 2020.

The Black Crowes’ 46-date reunion tour, commemorating the 30th anniversary of Shake Your Money Maker, is set to kick off June 17 in Austin, TX.

Tour dates:

June

17 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater

19 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

20 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

23 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

24 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

26 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

27 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

30 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

July

1 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

3 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

4 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

8 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

10 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

14 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

15 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

17 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

18 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

21 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

24 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

25 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

28 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

29 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

31 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

August

1 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

13 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

15 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

16 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

18 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

20 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

22 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

23 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

26 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

28 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

30 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

4 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre

5 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

8 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

9 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

11 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

18 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

19 - Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

(Photo - Josh Cheuse)