THE BLACK CROWES' CHRIS & RICH ROBINSON - Pro-Shot Footage From Brothers Of A Feather Acoustic Tour
April 20, 2020, 34 minutes ago
Before regrouping as The Black Crowes, in 2006 Chris and Rich Robinson toured as an acoustic duo playing small venues as Brothers Of A Feather. 14 years later, Brothers Of A Feather reunited for a special reunion tour all over The United States. Directors Matthew Max Mendenhall and Jon Cornick captured Chris and Rich's performance at The Chapel in San Francisco, California on March 6, 2020.
The Black Crowes’ 46-date reunion tour, commemorating the 30th anniversary of Shake Your Money Maker, is set to kick off June 17 in Austin, TX.
Tour dates:
June
17 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater
19 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
20 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
23 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
24 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
26 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
27 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
30 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
July
1 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
3 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
4 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
7 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre
8 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre
10 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
14 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
15 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
17 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
18 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
21 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
24 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
25 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
28 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
29 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
31 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
August
1 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
13 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
15 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
16 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
18 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
20 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
22 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
23 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
26 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
28 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha
30 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September
1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
4 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre
5 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
8 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
9 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
11 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
12 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
18 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
19 - Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
(Photo - Josh Cheuse)