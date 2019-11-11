THE BLACK CROWES Officially Announce Shake Your Money Maker 2020 World Tour

The Black Crowes' Chris and Rich Robinson will herald the thirty-year anniversary of their landmark quintuple platinum debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, with a world tour beginning June 17 in Austin, Texas. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now.

To celebrate the announce, the band will play two intimate shows, first at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City this evening, followed by the Troubadour in Los Angeles on November 14. More info about tickets will be shared on @theblackcrowes Instagram page.

The Black Crowes will be playing their debut in its entirety plus all the hits from the band's illustrious catalogue. The ever-volatile Robinson brothers have not played a show since 2013 when they vowed never to play or speak together again. Thankfully for fans, times seems to have healed these wounds.

Chris Robinson says of reuniting, "I'm thrilled & blessed to be playing with my brother celebrating the music we've made & bringing our lives together full circle. Long live Rock n' Roll & The Black Crowes!"

Rich Robinson adds, "First and foremost, I'm really happy to have my brother back in my life. To be able to play music again together and celebrate the first record we made as kids, is a gift. To have these songs stand up after 30 years is something I could've never fathomed."

In 1990, when journalists were lamenting the death of rock, as cheesy pop and hair metal dominated the charts, Atlanta's Black Crowes gave the genre a swift and much needed kick in the ass with Shake Your Money Maker. Fueled by singles "Jealous Again", "Twice As Hard", "She Talks To Angels", and the rollicking cover of Otis Redding's "Hard To Handle" the band immediately took the rock world by storm, topping Rolling Stone's "Best New American Band Readers Poll" in late 1990.

The Black Crowes went on to release eight studio and four live albums, selling in the tens of millions along the way; they sold out shows around the world; had legendary guitarist Jimmy Page join as a member; got kicked off a tour with ZZ Top for insulting the sponsor; got screwed by bad record deals; got married and divorced, fought amongst themselves and the rest of the world; in other words they've done everything a legendary rock group should do. 2020's reunion and tour produced by Live Nation is sure to further cement the band's legacy as one of the best and most loved rock bands of all time.

Tour dates:

June

17 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater

19 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

20 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

23 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

24 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

26 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

27 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

30 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

July

1 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

3 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

4 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

8 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

10 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

14 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

15 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

17 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

18 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

21 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

24 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

25 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

28 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

29 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

31 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

August

1 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

13 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

15 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

16 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

18 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

20 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

22 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

23 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

26 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

28 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

30 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

4 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre

5 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

8 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

9 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

11 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

18 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

19 - Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

(Photo - Josh Cheuse)