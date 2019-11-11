THE BLACK CROWES - Robinson Brothers Enlist All-New Members For Reunion Tour

The Black Crowes’ last show was nearly six years ago, with the official breakup announcement coming 13 months later, reports Jason Newman of Rolling Stone.

But in May of this year, a mutual friend of Chris and Rich’s called the Robinsons to try and make amends. “I told [our friend], ‘Man, it would just be cool to be able to play songs with my brother,’” Rich says. “And he said, ‘Y’know, Chris said the same thing to me.’”

Four months after that phone call, the duo found themselves in Nashville, TN, auditioning band members for a 46-date reunion tour commemorating the 30th anniversary of Shake Your Money Maker, set to kick off June 17th in Austin, TX.

But the tour begs a question: When is a reunion not a reunion? The duo enlisted all-new members that include guitarist Isiah Mitchell of psych-rock band Earthless; Tim Lefebvre, a veteran session bassist who appeared on David Bowie’s Blackstar; and keyboardist Joel Robinow and drummer Ojha of prog/psych-pop group Once And Future Band. “That was the first thing Rich and I agreed on,” Chris says. “We don’t want anyone from the solo groups. We don’t want anyone from the past.”

An excerpt from the Robinson brothers' first joint interview in decades reads as follows:

There always seemed to be a tension in the band between embracing nostalgia and carving new ground. It came out both in your catalog and the fights you’d get into over what to perform each night.

Chris: "We talked about it. This [tour] is fuckin’ genius because if Rich didn’t want to play fuckin’ “Greasy Grass River” [off 2001’s Lions], we don’t have to worry about that. We know what we’re focused on. I want to play some fuckin’ rock & roll before it’s too late. I got into this for my love of rock & roll and then I’ve drifted off into all of these folky, jazz, trippy things. I’m still all over the shop, but I’m ready to fuckin’ play some rock & roll and Shake Your Money Maker is our biggest commercial success. It changed our lives. It was the rocket ship … Don’t you want your rock & roll band to tell someone to fuck off occasionally instead of just do whatever they’re told? All my heroes didn’t give a fuck."

Did you seek any Some Kind of Monster–esque professional counseling?

Rich: "No, you just have to be an observant person. And you always have to look at yourself. And you always have to put yourself in whatever’s going on around you. How could I have done this differently? Changing the context with Chris and I and all new people is a much healthier place for us to be because everyone brings baggage."

Have you thought about recording any new music?

Chris: "We haven’t discussed it, you know?"

Rich: "I think we’re trying to focus our energy on this… for once. Instead of being all over the place; coming back full circle to this."

Chris: "In my mind, this is the most punk-rock shit we’ve done; to do something, in a way, in the box."

Tour dates:

June

17 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater

19 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

20 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

23 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

24 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

26 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

27 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

30 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

July

1 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

3 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

4 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

8 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

10 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

14 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

15 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

17 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

18 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

21 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

24 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

25 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

28 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

29 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

31 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

August

1 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

13 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

15 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

16 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

18 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

20 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

22 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

23 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

26 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

28 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

30 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

4 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre

5 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

8 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

9 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

11 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

18 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

19 - Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

(Photo - Josh Cheuse)