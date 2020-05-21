THE BLACK CROWES - Shake Your Money Maker 30th Anniversary Reunion Tour Postponed To 2021

The Black Crowes’ 46-date reunion tour, commemorating the 30th anniversary of Shake Your Money Maker, was set to kick off next month in Austin, TX. An update from the band follows:

"While Chris, Rich and the band were so excited to play for you all this summer, the North American Shake Your Money Maker 30th Anniversary tour dates are being rescheduled to 2021 in the interest of everyone’s health and safety. Hold on to your tickets as they will be honored at the new show dates. Keep an eye on this space and theblackcrowes.com for more information, to be announced soon. ⁣

"The whole band and crew can’t wait to get back on the road as soon as it's safe. Much love #TBC." 🖤

(Photo - Josh Cheuse)