THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Announce US Tour Dates; Support Acts Include POWER TRIP, PIG DESTROYER, SKELETAL REMAINS, HAVOK And More

This November/December, The Black Dahlia Murder will continue its support of their Nightbringers album with a new round of tour dates. Support along the way comes from friends in Power Trip, Pig Destroyer, Ghoul, Midnight, Khemmis, Gost, Skeletal Remains, Devourment, and Havok.

The Black Dahlia Murder frontman Trevor Strnad comments: "YES! The time has finally come and we are able to announce one of the coolest tours we have ever been a part of! As you can imagine, I had quite a hand in assembling the lineup here, and I am so proud and thrilled at what we've been able to construct. Not only do we in The Black Dahlia Murder get to go rage at Decibel Metal and Beer Fest in LA this winter, but we have surrounded ourselves with some INSANE regional lineups featuring many of my favourite bands in the underground right now, to see us to California and back. Thanks to all parties involved, and be sure to check the fine print to see which of these amazingly sick outfits will be joining us in your town this November and December."

Tour dates:

November

24 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody's (with Gost, Skeletal Remains)

26 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's (with Gost, Skeletal Remains)

27 - Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theater (with Khemmis, Gost, Skeletal Remains)

29 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom (with Pig Destroyer, Khemmis, Gost, Skeletal Remains)

30 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater (with Pig Destroyer, Power Trip ,Khemmis, Ghoul, Gost, Skeletal Remains)

December

1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

2 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick (with Ghoul, Gost, Skeletal Remains)

3 - Flagstaff, AZ - Green Room (with Power Trip, Ghoul, Gost, Skeletal Remains)

5 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's (with Power Trip, Ghoul, Gost, Skeletal Remains)

6 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock (with Power Trip, Ghoul, Gost, Skeletal Remains)

7 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live (with Power Trip, Ghoul, Gost, Skeletal Remains)

8 - Ft. Worth, TX - Rail Club (with Havok, Devourment, Ghoul, Gost, Skeletal Remains)

9 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard (with Havok, Ghoul, Gost, Skeletal Remains)

10 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal (with Havok, Ghoul, Gost, Skeletal Remains)

11 - Joliet, IL - The Forge (with Havok, Midnight, Ghoul, Gost, Skeletal Remains)

12 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's (with Havok, Midnight, Ghoul, Gost, Skeletal Remains)