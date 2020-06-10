THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Announce Verminous European Tour 2021 With RINGS OF SATURN, VISCERA
June 10, 2020, an hour ago
The Black Dahlia Murder recently released their new album, Verminous, via Metal Blade Records. The band is now ready to take the album on the road and has just announced a full European tour for January of 2021. Support comes from Rings of Saturn and Viscera.
Comments singer Trevor Strnad: "We in The Black Dahlia Murder are excited and hopeful for an overdue return to Europe soil this winter. Putting a most optimistic foot forward, we along with the great folks at Decibel Touring have assembled a deadly and diverse line up featuring support from tech wizards Rings Of Saturn as well as progressive up-and-comers Viscera. With any stroke of luck we'll be back on the road destroying venues across Europe and the UK and spreading our Verminous venom as it was meant to be. Stay safe, stay positive and we will see you very soon!"
Tour dates:
January
8 - Essen, Germany - Turock
9 - München, Germany - Backstage
10 - Cham, Germany - L.A.
11 - Praha, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
12 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
13 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska
14 - Paderno Dugnano, Italy - Slaughter Club
15 - CH Pratteln, Switzerland - Z 7
16 - Lyon, France - CCO
17 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur
19 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol
20 - Barcelona, Spain - Bóveda
21 - Tarbes, France - La Gespe
22 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
23 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
24 - London, UK - ULU Live
25 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2
26 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy
27 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Grand
28 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight
29 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge
30 - Southampton, UK - The Loft
31 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece
February
2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Q-Factory
3 - Enschede, Netherlands - Metropool
4 - Hannover, Germany - Faust
5 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
6 - Kiel, Germany - Orange Club
7 - København, Denmark - Vega
8 - Göteborg, Sweden - Valand
9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan
10 - Umeå, Sweden - Droskan
11 - Oulu, Finland - Hevimesta
12 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia Kortteli
13 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks
14 - Tallinn, Estonia - Club Tapper
15 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena
16 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Vakaris
17 - Warszawa, Poland - Hydrozagadka
18 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden
19 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
20 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wizemann
The Black Dahlia Murder's new full-length, Verminous, can be ordered here.
Tracklisting:
"Verminous"
"Godlessly"
"Removal Of The Oaken Stake"
"Child Of Night"
"Sunless Empire"
"The Leather Apron's Scorn"
"How Very Dead"
"The Wereworm's Feast"
"A Womb In Dark Chrysalis" (Interlude)
"Dawn Of Rats"
"Removal Of The Oaken Stake" lyric video:
"Removal Of The Oaken Stake" guitar playthrough video:
"Verminous" lyric video: