THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Featured In New Episode Of "Get To Know The Band"; Video

The new instalment of Metal Blade's Get To Know The Band series features The Black Dahlia Murder. Trevor Strnad and Brian Eschbach dive deep into fan's most pressing questions - the band's horror icon identity, dream tour and more. Watch below:

The Black Dahlia Murder's new full-length, Verminous is out now via Metal Blade. Get it here.

Tracklisting:

"Verminous"

"Godlessly"

"Removal Of The Oaken Stake"

"Child Of Night"

"Sunless Empire"

"The Leather Apron's Scorn"

"How Very Dead"

"The Wereworm's Feast"

"A Womb In Dark Chrysalis" (Interlude)

"Dawn Of Rats"

"Removal Of The Oaken Stake" lyric video:

"Removal Of The Oaken Stake" guitar playthrough video:

"Verminous" lyric video: