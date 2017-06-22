THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER - Limited Edition Nocturnal Vinyl Due In July; Former Bassist RYAN WILLIAMS Performs “I Worship Only What You Bleed” Playthrough (Video)

On July 28th, Metal Blade Records will release The Black Dahlia Murder's classic album, Nocturnal, on vinyl, to commemorate the record's 10th anniversary. Available in a black and blue split-colored vinyl (limited to 1000 copies), Nocturnal can be pre-ordered now at this location.

Nocturnal LP tracklisting:

Side A

“Everything Went Black”

“What A Horrible Night To Have A Curse”

“Virally Yours”

“I Worship Only What You Bleed”

“Nocturnal”

Side B

“Deathmask Divine”

“Of Darkness Spawned”

“Climactic Degradation”

“To A Breathless Oblivion”

“Warborn”

A bass play-through of the album track, "I Worship Only What You Bleed", (by ex-The Black Dahlia Murder bassist Ryan Williams) can be seen below:

Currently finishing work on their upcoming eighth full-length, The Black Dahlia Murder will head back out on the road this summer, as co-headliners of The Summer Slaughter Tour with Dying Fetus.

Featuring Oceano, Origin, Slaughter To Prevail, Rings Of Saturn, Betraying The Martyrs and Lorna Shore as support, this US trek will also see The Black Dahlia Murder perform Nocturnal in it’s entirety, for the album's 10-year anniversary - making this one show not to be missed.

Tour dates:

July

27 - Reverb - Reading, PA

28 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

29 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

30 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

August

2 - The International - Knoxville, TN

3 - The Masquerade (Heaven) - Atlanta, GA

5 - Come and Take it Live - Austin, TX

6 - Gas Monkey Live! - Dallas, TX

7 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

9 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

10 - The Marquee - Tempe, AZ

11 - City National Grove of Anaheim- Anaheim, CA

12 - The Novo - Los Angeles, CA

13 - House of Blues - San Diego, CA

15 - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall - Berkeley, CA

17 - Studio Seven - Seattle, WA

19 - The Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

21 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

22 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

23 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

25 - The Majestic - Detroit, MI

26 - Agora Theatre and Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

The Black Dahlia Murder will release their new untitled album in fall 2017 via Metal Blade Records. Guitars, bass, and drums were tracked with former The Black Dahlia Murder bassist Ryan Williams, while vocals were tracked with Joe Cincotta; Jacob Hansen (Aborted, Volbeat, etc.) is currently mixing and mastering the record at Hansen Studios in Demark. This upcoming full-length is the follow-up to 2015's Abysmal.