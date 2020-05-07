THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Live In Boston 2019; Full Show Streaming

May 7, 2020, 40 minutes ago

Video footage of The Black Dahlia Murder, performing live at House Of Blues in Boston, MA in 2019, is available for streaming below:

The Black Dahlia Murder's new full-length, Verminous is out now via Metal Blade.

Tracklisting:

"Verminous"
"Godlessly"
"Removal Of The Oaken Stake"
"Child Of Night"
"Sunless Empire"
"The Leather Apron's Scorn"
"How Very Dead"
"The Wereworm's Feast"
"A Womb In Dark Chrysalis" (Interlude)
"Dawn Of Rats"

"Removal Of The Oaken Stake" lyric video:

"Removal Of The Oaken Stake" guitar playthrough video:

"Verminous" lyric video:



