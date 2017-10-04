THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Streaming New Song “Kings Of The Nightworld”; North American Tour Launches This Friday

On October 6th, The Black Dahlia Murder will release their eighth full-length, Nightbringers, via Metal Blade Records. The new song, “Kings Of The Nightworld”, is available for streaming below.

Nightbringers can be pre-ordered in the following formats at this location:

- Standard Digipak (10-Panel "Cross") CD

- Limited Edition Digipak (10-Panel "Cross") CD w/ 5 Bonus Tracks (EU Exclusive)

- Cassette (USA Exclusive - limited to 500 Copies)

- Split Translucent Red / Black Vinyl (USA Exclusive - 800 Copies)

- Translucent Red (USA Exclusive - 600 Copies)

- Translucent Red w/ Black Swirls (USA Exclusive - 300 Copies)

- Clear w/ Black Swirls (USA Exclusive - 300 Copies)

- White / Red Marble Vinyl (USA Exclusive - 200 Copies)

- 180g Black Vinyl (EU Exclusive - 1000 Copies)

- Translucent Red / Black Marbled Vinyl (EU Exclusive - 500 Copies)

- White Vinyl (EU Exclusive - 300 Copies)

- Opaque Red / Black Splatter Vinyl (EU Impericon Exclusive - 200 Copies)

* exclusive bundles with a shirt, plus digital options are also available!

Rather than meticulously plan things out or stick rigidly to any kind of template, when it comes to writing, The Black Dahlia Murder prefer to let things happen organically. In the hands of guitarist Brian Eschbach - who co-founded the band with front-man Trevor Strnad in 2001 - and new recruit Brandon Ellis (Arsis, ex-Cannabis Corpse), Nightbringers is rich with dynamic riffs that are at once fresh and classic The Black Dahlia Murder, resulting in a collection that shifts through many moods and effortlessly incorporates various elements of extreme metal.

While Strnad explores a variety of themes and ideas with his lyrics, they are united by the album's title, which embraces a tenet that has been central to The Black Dahlia Murder's output since the very beginning.

"Death metal and nighttime are synonymous to me," Strnad explains. "We are the rulers of the darkened hours that the Christian good fears. A lot of archaic ideas that are still upheld - such as marriage and monogamy - came from Christianity, whether people want to acknowledge it or not, and to me, death metal has always been bucking that. It's 'being-the-villain music', because we're the enemy of Christianity, the enemy of all that is good and traditional. Death metal is for free thinkers, it's for showing people the path to inner strength and operating on your own will, instead of being told what to do and living in fear, and songs like the title track and 'Kings Of The Nightworld' are about leading a legion of awakened minds into battle."

Nightbringers tracklisting:

“Widowmaker”

“Of God And Serpent, Of Spectre And Snake”

“Matriarch”

“Nightbringers”

“Jars”

“Kings Of The Nightworld”

“Catacomb Hecatomb”

“As Good As Dead”

“The Lonely Deceased”

“Kings Of The Nightworld”:

“Matriarch”:

“Nightbringers” video:

This Friday, The Black Dahlia Murder will embark on a North American trek in support of their upcoming album. Suffocation, Decrepit Birth, Necrot, and Wormwitch will join them on this run, with select dates to include Exhumed. See below for all dates.

October

6 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

7 - Lowell, MA - Mill City Ballroom

8 - Poughkeepsie, NY - Chance Theater

10 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom

11 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

12 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live

13 - Easton, PA - One Center Square

14 - Lancaster, PA - The Chameleon

16 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques

17 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Center

18 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

21 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

22 - St Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

23 - Omaha, NE - The Slowdown

25 - Ringle, WI - Q & Z Expo Center

26 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid Cabaret

27 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

28 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

29 - Calgary, AB - Marquee

31 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

November

1 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven (with Exhumed)

2 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall (with Exhumed)

3 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Vinyl @ Hard Rock (with Exhumed)

4 - Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theater * (with Exhumed)

5 - San Bernardino, CA - KnotFest ** (with Exhumed)

6 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red (with Exhumed)

7 - Las Vegas, NV - Hard Rock Cafe

9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

10 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

11 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall

* no Suffocation

** no Necrot, Wormwitch