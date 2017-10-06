THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Streaming Nightbringers Album In Full

October 6, 2017, an hour ago

The Black Dahlia Murder have released their eighth full-length, Nightbringers, via Metal Blade Records. A full album stream is available below. Nightbringers can be ordered in various formats at this location:

Nightbringers tracklisting:

“Widowmaker”
“Of God And Serpent, Of Spectre And Snake”
“Matriarch”
“Nightbringers”
“Jars”
“Kings Of The Nightworld”
“Catacomb Hecatomb”
“As Good As Dead”
“The Lonely Deceased”

Album stream:

“Nightbringers” video:

The Black Dahlia Murder have embarked on a North American trek in support of the new album. Suffocation, Decrepit Birth, Necrot, and Wormwitch join them on this run, with select dates to include Exhumed.

October
6 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
7 - Lowell, MA - Mill City Ballroom
8 - Poughkeepsie, NY - Chance Theater
10 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom
11 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall
12 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live
13 - Easton, PA - One Center Square
14 - Lancaster, PA - The Chameleon
16 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques
17 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Center
18 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
21 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's
22 - St Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
23 - Omaha, NE - The Slowdown
25 - Ringle, WI - Q & Z Expo Center
26 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid Cabaret
27 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
28 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite
29 - Calgary, AB - Marquee
31 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

November
1 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven (with Exhumed)
2 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall (with Exhumed)
3 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Vinyl @ Hard Rock (with Exhumed)
4 - Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theater * (with Exhumed)
5 - San Bernardino, CA - KnotFest ** (with Exhumed)
6 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red (with Exhumed)
7 - Las Vegas, NV - Hard Rock Cafe
9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
10 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco
11 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall

* no Suffocation
** no Necrot, Wormwitch

