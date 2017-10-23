THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER To Reissue Miasma And Nocturnal Albums On Vinyl Next Month
October 23, 2017, an hour ago
The Black Dahlia Murder has announced two catalog vinyl releases for November 24th: Miasma and Nocturnal. See below for more pressing information.
Miasma LP reissue:
- 180 g black vinyl
- night-blue vinyl (limited to 300 copies)
- multi-colored splatter vinyl (limited to 200 copies)
- ultra-clear vinyl (limited to 200 copies)
Nocturnal LP re-issue
- 180 g black vinyl
- navy blue/black marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies)
- blue with red circles split colored vinyl (limited to 200 copies)
- Picture Disc (limited to 300 copies)
Pre-order your copies now in North America at this location, or in Europe via EMP or eBay.
The Black Dahlia Murder have released their eighth full-length, Nightbringers, via Metal Blade Records. A full album stream is available below. Nightbringers can be ordered in various formats at this location:
Nightbringers tracklisting:
“Widowmaker”
“Of God And Serpent, Of Spectre And Snake”
“Matriarch”
“Nightbringers”
“Jars”
“Kings Of The Nightworld”
“Catacomb Hecatomb”
“As Good As Dead”
“The Lonely Deceased”
Album stream:
“Nightbringers” video:
The Black Dahlia Murder have embarked on a North American trek in support of the new album. Suffocation, Decrepit Birth, Necrot, and Wormwitch join them on this run, with select dates to include Exhumed.
October
23 - Omaha, NE - The Slowdown
25 - Ringle, WI - Q & Z Expo Center
26 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid Cabaret
27 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
28 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite
29 - Calgary, AB - Marquee
31 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
November
1 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven (with Exhumed)
2 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall (with Exhumed)
3 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Vinyl @ Hard Rock (with Exhumed)
4 - Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theater * (with Exhumed)
5 - San Bernardino, CA - KnotFest ** (with Exhumed)
6 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red (with Exhumed)
7 - Las Vegas, NV - Hard Rock Cafe
9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
10 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco
11 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall
* no Suffocation
** no Necrot, Wormwitch