THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER To Reissue Miasma And Nocturnal Albums On Vinyl Next Month

The Black Dahlia Murder has announced two catalog vinyl releases for November 24th: Miasma and Nocturnal. See below for more pressing information.

Miasma LP reissue:

- 180 g black vinyl

- night-blue vinyl (limited to 300 copies)

- multi-colored splatter vinyl (limited to 200 copies)

- ultra-clear vinyl (limited to 200 copies)

Nocturnal LP re-issue

- 180 g black vinyl

- navy blue/black marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies)

- blue with red circles split colored vinyl (limited to 200 copies)

- Picture Disc (limited to 300 copies)

Pre-order your copies now in North America at this location, or in Europe via EMP or eBay.

The Black Dahlia Murder have released their eighth full-length, Nightbringers, via Metal Blade Records. A full album stream is available below. Nightbringers can be ordered in various formats at this location:

Nightbringers tracklisting:

“Widowmaker”

“Of God And Serpent, Of Spectre And Snake”

“Matriarch”

“Nightbringers”

“Jars”

“Kings Of The Nightworld”

“Catacomb Hecatomb”

“As Good As Dead”

“The Lonely Deceased”

Album stream:

“Nightbringers” video:

The Black Dahlia Murder have embarked on a North American trek in support of the new album. Suffocation, Decrepit Birth, Necrot, and Wormwitch join them on this run, with select dates to include Exhumed.

October

23 - Omaha, NE - The Slowdown

25 - Ringle, WI - Q & Z Expo Center

26 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid Cabaret

27 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

28 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

29 - Calgary, AB - Marquee

31 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

November

1 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven (with Exhumed)

2 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall (with Exhumed)

3 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Vinyl @ Hard Rock (with Exhumed)

4 - Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theater * (with Exhumed)

5 - San Bernardino, CA - KnotFest ** (with Exhumed)

6 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red (with Exhumed)

7 - Las Vegas, NV - Hard Rock Cafe

9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

10 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

11 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall

* no Suffocation

** no Necrot, Wormwitch