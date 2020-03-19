THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER - TREVOR STRNAD's Top 5 Nintendo Games

The Black Dahlia Murder vocalist Trevor Strnad is a huge gaming nerd but can he make the difficult decision of choosing his top 5 favorite Nintendo games? Let's find out!

On April 17, The Black Dahlia Murder will release their new album, Verminous, via Metal Blade Records. For a new preview of Verminous, a video for the new single, "Child Of Night" (produced by Vesa Ranta & Kaira Films), can be viewed below:

Verminous is The Black Dahlia Murder's most dynamic, rousing and emotional release to date, and it achieves this without compromising one iota of heaviness. "I think this is the biggest evolutionary leap we've ever taken from one album to the next. We stoked the creative fires with 2017's 'Nightbringers' and it's gone much further now in Verminous," states vocalist Trevor Strnad. "It's a very colorful, moody, and charismatic album that experiments with new sounds and ideas without losing the cutthroat Black Dahlia edge. There is a lot of minutiae to digest. Plenty of delicious little Easter eggs woven into the fabric of each song. Each one is a living, breathing entity that will stand on its own as some of the best music this band has ever created."

While the drums were recorded at The Pipeyard in Plymouth, Michigan by ex-bassist and longtime studio guru Ryan "Bart" Williams, the bulk of the album was recorded in New Jersey at guitarist Brandon Ellis' home studio, the Shred Light District, then mixed by Tue Madsen and mastered by Alan Douches. Produced by Ellis and the band, Verminous sees Black Dahlia having a greater level of control over every facet of recording than on any previous release, enabling them to tweak and fine-tune all the small details right up until the point they sent it to Madsen in Denmark. "To say we were anal-retentive would be an understatement. Tue did an outstanding job. His mix is organic. Classic sounding. Not too slick. It's got an old school 'real life' feel to it rather than being the overly polished quantized-to-hell drek that is coming out these days. We wanted the album's sound to have its own personality, and he helped us achieve just that. Finally, Alan did a great job of smoothing out the final details with his mastering. He beefed it up into what you hear now." The only other outside collaborators with which the band worked were soundscape artist Michael Ghelfi, who provided the sample that opens the record and "sets the pest-ridden vibe", and Juanjo Castellano, who painted the cover. "It's amazing and classically death metal cover artwork. I call it an evil underground sewer world, home to the verminous ones. If you look closely you can find all kinds of rats and bugs and critters scattered throughout. The amount of detail Juanjo put in there is second to none."

The record is available for pre-order here in the following formats:

- digipak-CD

- ltd digi-CD w/ bonus tracks (EU exclusive)

- cassette

- deluxe box set (slip-lid box, digi-CD w/ bonus tracks, purple marbled vinyl, 7", poster flag, beanie, art prints (2) - limited to 1000 copies)

- RPG box set (hand-numbered box, digipak-CD, 24p campaign booklet, dice (7), Dungeon Master's screen, maps (4), creature encounter cards (4), blank character sheets (5) - US exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- moonstone gray vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 2500 copies)

- neon green vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- glow-in-the-dark vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- green w/ black splatter vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 600 copies)

- clear w/ black, green and white splatter vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 800 copies)

- clear vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- liquid vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 50 copies)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- grey / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- white vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- pink vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- green w/ yellow splatter vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- red / black marbled vinyl (Impericon exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- clear vinyl (Impericon exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- green / white split vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

* exclusive bundles with shirts and merch items, plus digital options are also available

Tracklisting:

"Verminous"

"Godlessly"

"Removal Of The Oaken Stake"

"Child Of Night"

"Sunless Empire"

"The Leather Apron's Scorn"

"How Very Dead"

"The Wereworm's Feast"

"A Womb In Dark Chrysalis" (Interlude)

"Dawn Of Rats"

"Verminous" lyric video:

