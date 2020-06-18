THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Vocalist TREVOR STRNAD Names His Top 5 German Death Metal Records; Video

In the new video below, Trevor Strnad of The Black Dahlia Murder geeks out on his top five favourite German death metal records:

The Black Dahlia Murder recently released their new album, Verminous, via Metal Blade Records. The band is now ready to take the album on the road and has just announced a full European tour for January of 2021. Support comes from Rings of Saturn and Viscera.

Comments Trevor Strnad: "We in The Black Dahlia Murder are excited and hopeful for an overdue return to Europe soil this winter. Putting a most optimistic foot forward, we along with the great folks at Decibel Touring have assembled a deadly and diverse line up featuring support from tech wizards Rings Of Saturn as well as progressive up-and-comers Viscera. With any stroke of luck we'll be back on the road destroying venues across Europe and the UK and spreading our Verminous venom as it was meant to be. Stay safe, stay positive and we will see you very soon!"

Tour dates:

January

8 - Essen, Germany - Turock

9 - München, Germany - Backstage

10 - Cham, Germany - L.A.

11 - Praha, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

12 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

13 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

14 - Paderno Dugnano, Italy - Slaughter Club

15 - CH Pratteln, Switzerland - Z 7

16 - Lyon, France - CCO

17 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur

19 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

20 - Barcelona, Spain - Bóveda

21 - Tarbes, France - La Gespe

22 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

23 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

24 - London, UK - ULU Live

25 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2

26 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy

27 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Grand

28 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

29 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge

30 - Southampton, UK - The Loft

31 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

February

2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Q-Factory

3 - Enschede, Netherlands - Metropool

4 - Hannover, Germany - Faust

5 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

6 - Kiel, Germany - Orange Club

7 - København, Denmark - Vega

8 - Göteborg, Sweden - Valand

9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan

10 - Umeå, Sweden - Droskan

11 - Oulu, Finland - Hevimesta

12 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia Kortteli

13 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks

14 - Tallinn, Estonia - Club Tapper

15 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

16 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Vakaris

17 - Warszawa, Poland - Hydrozagadka

18 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

19 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

20 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wizemann

The Black Dahlia Murder's new full-length, Verminous, can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Verminous"

"Godlessly"

"Removal Of The Oaken Stake"

"Child Of Night"

"Sunless Empire"

"The Leather Apron's Scorn"

"How Very Dead"

"The Wereworm's Feast"

"A Womb In Dark Chrysalis" (Interlude)

"Dawn Of Rats"

"Removal Of The Oaken Stake" lyric video:

"Removal Of The Oaken Stake" guitar playthrough video:

"Verminous" lyric video: