THE BLACK LOCUST PROJECT Featuring Former THEATRE OF TRAGEDY Drummer Gearing Up To Release Debut Single "Ethereal Plague"

Back in 2012, former Theatre of Tragedy drummer Hein Frode Hansen launched a new band, The Black Locust Project, with Kristian Sigland (vocals, guitars, bass / ex-The Crest). The project eventually went dormant and was presumably aborted, but they have been working on new material. They are now gearing up to release their official debut single, "Ethereal Plague". Pre-order / pre-save will be launched later this week.

More details will be revealed soon. Watch the band's Facebook page here for updates.

Check out "We Remain Strangers" from 2012 below.

Photo by Erlend Sørbø