THE BLACK LOCUST PROJECT Featuring Former THEATRE OF TRAGEDY Drummer Post New Studio Clip
March 1, 2020, 38 minutes ago
Back in 2012, former Theatre of Tragedy drummer Hein Frode Hansen launched a new band, The Black Locust Project, with Kristian Sigland (vocals, guitars, bass / ex-The Crest). The project eventually went dormant and was presumably aborted, but they are currently working on new material. Check out a studio clip below.
Details of a future release will be revealed soon. Watch the band's Facebook page here for updates.
Check out "We Remain Strangers" from 2012 below.
Photo by Lise Kvam