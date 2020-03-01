THE BLACK LOCUST PROJECT Featuring Former THEATRE OF TRAGEDY Drummer Post New Studio Clip

Back in 2012, former Theatre of Tragedy drummer Hein Frode Hansen launched a new band, The Black Locust Project, with Kristian Sigland (vocals, guitars, bass / ex-The Crest). The project eventually went dormant and was presumably aborted, but they are currently working on new material. Check out a studio clip below.

Details of a future release will be revealed soon. Watch the band's Facebook page here for updates.

Check out "We Remain Strangers" from 2012 below.

Photo by Lise Kvam