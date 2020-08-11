THE BLACK LOCUST PROJECT Featuring Former THEATRE OF TRAGEDY Drummer Release Debut Single "Ethereal Plague"

Back in 2012, former Theatre of Tragedy drummer Hein Frode Hansen launched a new band, The Black Locust Project, with Kristian Sigland (vocals, guitars, bass / ex-The Crest). The project eventually went dormant and was presumably aborted, but they have been working on new material. They have released their debut single, "Ethereal Plague", which is now available via Spotify here. It is also available via iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and Deezer.

More details will be revealed soon. Watch the band's Facebook page here for updates.

Check out "We Remain Strangers" from 2012 below.

Photo by Erlend Sørbø