THE BLEEDING Reveal Details For Morbid Prophecy Album

World War Now Records has announced UK extreme metallers, The Bleeding, return with their follow-up Morbid Prophecy, to 2018's critically-acclaimed debut album, Rites of Absolution.

Morbid Prophecy is set for release October 18th, 2019 and the album cover art has now been unleashed.

Lead guitarist Tasos had this to say about the new album "Morbid Prophecy is an aural descent into hell that encapsulates the saga of the fall of man. The themes of desperation, destruction and death echo through the album in a cacophony of damnation. Man enters the abyss and surrenders to the scale of horror he witnesses. With a ravaged mind he returns to deliver pain and suffering to the unbelievers.

“Musically Morbid Prophecy has set new standards for us in speed, execution and brutality. The songwriting process has been long and relentless as we pushed ourselves to create a blistering album that builds on the ferocity of our previous release 'Rites of Absolution'. We feel that we have accomplished that as the recording has fully materialized our vision."

Tracklisting:

“Demonic Oath”

“Maelstrom”

“Entering The Pandemonium”

“Morbid Prophecy”

“Storm Of The Hellspawn”

“Sadistic Saviour”

“Repentance”

“Hammer Of Penance”