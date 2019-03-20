THE BREW Launch Official Live Video For "Gin Soaked Loving Queen"

The Brew have released an official live video for "Gin Soaked Loving Queen", a track from the band's latest album, Art Of Persuasion (Napalm Records). Watch below, and order the album here.

Art Of Persuasion tracklisting:

"Seven Days Too Long"

"One Line Crimes"

"Boomerang Fool"

"Gin Soaked Loving Queen"

"Naked As I Stand"

"Shaking The Room"

"Pointless Pain"

"Excess"

"Carry The News"

"Ghost Of The Nation"

"Pink Noise King"

"Gin Soaked Loving Queen" live video:

"Gin Soaked Loving Queen" video:

"Seven Days Too Long" lyric video:

Lineup:

Jason Barwick: Vocals, Guitar

Tim Smith: Bass, Vocals

Kurtis Smith: Drums