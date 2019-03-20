THE BREW Launch Official Live Video For "Gin Soaked Loving Queen"
March 20, 2019, an hour ago
The Brew have released an official live video for "Gin Soaked Loving Queen", a track from the band's latest album, Art Of Persuasion (Napalm Records). Watch below, and order the album here.
Art Of Persuasion tracklisting:
"Seven Days Too Long"
"One Line Crimes"
"Boomerang Fool"
"Gin Soaked Loving Queen"
"Naked As I Stand"
"Shaking The Room"
"Pointless Pain"
"Excess"
"Carry The News"
"Ghost Of The Nation"
"Pink Noise King"
"Gin Soaked Loving Queen" live video:
"Gin Soaked Loving Queen" video:
"Seven Days Too Long" lyric video:
Lineup:
Jason Barwick: Vocals, Guitar
Tim Smith: Bass, Vocals
Kurtis Smith: Drums