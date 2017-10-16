THE BREW Sign Worldwide Deal With Napalm Records

The Brew have signed with Napalm Records worldwide. Hailing from the North Eastern fishing town of Grimsby, UK, the band have gained a reputation as being one of the most exciting live rock acts in Europe today. To date they have released five chart topping albums to their credit, in their unchanged, original lineup, featuring, Tim Smith on bass, Kurtis Smith on drums and Jason Barwick on guitar and vocals.

The breakthrough for the band came in 2009 when they appeared on the world famous RockPalast TV show, and following the successful album releases of A Million Dead Stars and The Third Floor, they again returned the RockPalast show in 2012. The Brew have toured with the likes of ZZ Top, Lynryd Skynyrd, and shared the stage with Ozzy Osbourne, Jeff Beck, to name but a few.

Their current critically acclaimed album releases of Control (2014) and Shake The Tree (2016) have seen the band cement their status as one of the leading rock acts in Europe today.

The Brew states about their new collaboration: "It's with great pleasure we can now announce, The Brew have signed with Napalm Records. Sharing our vision with the talented and dedicated Napalm team, we couldn't be more excited. 2018 will see the release of new music from the band, for all our awesome fans!!!!"

Napalm continues: “And we're more than happy to welcome them to the Napalm Records family! Keep a close eye on The Brew and Napalm Records social media sites for updates on the new album!!”

The Brew are:

Jason Barwick (guitar/vocals)

Tim Smith (bass)

Kurtis Smith (drums)

