THE BREW Streaming New Song "Naked As I Stand"

The Brew will release their new album, Art Of Persuasion, on October 5th via Napalm Records. The album cut, "Naked As I Stand", is available for streaming below.

After six fine and varied studio albums and zero lineup changes, the trio presents Art Of Persuasion, their seventh masterpiece. While proudly displaying the band’s influences - from Led Zeppelin to Wolfmother - the record easily avoids schlocky retro clichés.

The Brew says about the recordings: “While making this record, we fell into the grooves of the tunes and we’re still trying to climb our way out.”

Art Of Persuasion will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipack

- 1 LP Vinyl (Black)

- 1 LP Vinyl (Gold) (Napalm Mailorder exclusive)

- 1 LP Vinyl (Purple) (Napalm Mailorder exclusive)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Art Of Persuasion tracklisting:

"Seven Days Too Long"

"One Line Crimes"

"Boomerang Fool"

"Gin Soaked Loving Queen"

"Naked As I Stand"

"Shaking The Room"

"Pointless Pain"

"Excess"

"Carry The News"

"Ghost Of The Nation"

"Pink Noise King"

"Naked As I Stand":

"Gin Soaked Loving Queen" video:

"Seven Days Too Long" lyric video:

Tour dates:

October

19 - Trier, Germany - Exhaus *

20 - Köln, Germany - Kantine *

21 - Middelburg, Netherlands - De Spot

24 - Bern, Switzerland - Reitschule-Rössli Bar

25 - Basel, Switzerland - Atlantis *

26 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage *

27 - Freiburg, Germany - Jazzhaus *

29 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch *

30 - Dessau, Germany - Marienkirche

November

1 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett *

2 - Münster, Germany - Jovel *

3 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum *

4 - Huissen, Netherlands - De Buitenpoort

6 - München, Germany - Backstage *

7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Universum *

8 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche *

9 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle *

10 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater *

* The Hydden support

Lineup:

Jason Barwick: Vocals, Guitar

Tim Smith: Bass, Vocals

Kurtis Smith: Drums